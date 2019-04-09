Get ready to celebrate with a free Google Home Mini if you're a Spotify Premium subscriber in Canada. For a limited time, users of the $9.99 CAD per month premium service are entitled to a free Google Home Mini which normally has an $80 CAD value. In order to redeem this bonus, you must be a paying subscriber to the Spotify Premium service. The best part? New and existing subscribers can take advantage of this.

If you are currently on a free trial, you'll have to wait for it to end and start paying for the subscription before you can claim your very own free Google Home Mini. This promotion is also limited to one device redemption code per account, and it must be redeemed by May 31, 2019. While no payment is required, unless you choose expedited shipping, you do need a Google account and a Google-approved method of payment on file.

The Google Home Mini is Google's tiny but mighty smart speaker with Google Assistant built-in. With the Google Home Mini, you have the almighty power of Google at your hands to answer your questions, play music, control your smart home, and more. This is perfect for anyone looking to stream music, start their smart home, or add onto their current smart home.

Get your free Google Home Mini