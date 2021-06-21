The Vivoactive 4 has everything you need in a great Android smartwatch paired with everything you'd expect from a Garmin fitness wearable. You can read and respond to messages and notifications on the go and pay for your coffee or sports drink after a run or draining HIIT session thanks to NFC for Garmin Pay. It also has highly accurate GPS for workout tracking, as well as nearly two dozen pre-loaded workouts and easy-to-follow animated workouts directly on your wrist (I find this extremely helpful for following the correct form on various exercises).

So far, the best smartwatch deals for Prime Day have already included some great discounts on watches from Samsung, Fitbit, and others, but there are actually quite a few good bargains to be found on Garmin smartwatches too. It's hard to pick just one (so I cheated and chose two), but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better value than this sale on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 .

The Vivoactive 4 one of Garmin's most affordable smart fitness watches, capable of tracking all kinds of advanced health metrics like steps, heart rate, and over 20 exercise modes. It features Garmin's advanced GPS, NFC for Garmin Pay, and it can store music from Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, or your personal collection. The Vivoactive 4 also comes in a smaller, 40mm size for those with smaller wrists or who just prefer a smaller smartwatch.

It is available in five color options, and if the regular 45mm size is too big for your tastes, you can opt for the smaller 40mm Vivoactive 4S. The only difference between the two variants is the size. The battery is a little smaller in the 40mm version, but not noticeably so, as it gets up to 7 days on a charge. With all of that going for it, it's no wonder we gave the Vivoactive 4 four stars in our comprehensive rview.

If you like the idea of saving money on the Vivoactive 4 but want something just a little bit fancier, you should consider this comparable discount on the Garmin Venu (1st Gen).

Garmin Venu (1st Gen) | $130 off at Amazon For just $30 more than the Vivoactive 4 price, you can get a better, brighter AMOLED screen in the first-generation Venu. You still get all of the same fitness tracking and smartwatch functionality as the Vivoactive 4, just in a fancier package. $220 at Amazon