Yes! Black Friday is an excellent time to find the best deals for Android smartwatches. With such a wide range of watches to choose from, you'll be able to get something that will fit your needs perfectly. Whether you are looking for a watch to help with your fitness goals, one that has a more classic look to it, or just a watch to help you keep up with notifications, there's going to be a deal for you.
Why you should check out Android smartwatch deals on Black Friday
While Black Friday this year may be a little different from those in the past — OK, a lot different — there are still some fantastic deals to be had. It just means that we'll be doing more shopping online to get our usual savings. In the deluge of deals that will be happening online, Android smartwatches are getting some of the best around.
A perennial powerhouse in nearly all things tech-related is Samsung, and its line-up of smartwatches is always top tier. The sleek and powerful Galaxy Watch Active 2 is full of some truly impressive smarts packed into a modern body.
The Galaxy Active 2 is consistently towards the top of the favorites list for smartwatch fans, and picking up this watch is never a bad idea, especially on Black Friday. The Active 2 is an excellent smartwatch that will not only keep you connected, so you never miss a text or call, but as the name implies, it really shines for fitness. With all the standard tracking like steps and heart rate, plus ECG and blood oxygen monitoring, you'll be able to dial in on your goals.
If you prefer a watch that runs Google's Wear OS software rather than Samsung's Tizen, an excellent watch to consider is the new Fossil Gen 5E. The 5E offers more of a classically styled timepiece than the Galaxy Active 2, while still bringing some helpful smarts along with it.
Fossil has been making some of the best performing and best-looking smartwatches for a few years now, and the Gen 5E continues that trend. These stainless steel watches come in two sizes and multiple colors to help get that perfect look — but these watches are about more than just looks. You'll find plenty of sensors inside to help you reach your fitness goals, and when you want to take a call or access your Google Assistant, there's a microphone and speaker too.
Here are the best deals for Android smartwatches this Black Friday
Because Android is all about choice, there are way more options to choose from in your search for the best smartwatch than just the two mentioned above. There are deals out there for all of the best watches around to ensure you get the perfect watch for you and save some money in the process.
Fossil Gen 5E
The Fossil Gen 5E offers a great looking smartwatch that performs well, but the 5E does it at a great price. This 44mm stainless steel watch utilizes the Snapdragon 3100 to give you all-day battery life and snappy usability. You can keep up on your fitness as well with the built-in tracking features.
Fossil Hybrid HR
If you want a smartwatch that doesn't look like one, the Fossil Hybrid HR is the watch for you. It features analog hands for telling time with an E Ink display that comes to life when it's time to show notifications.
Fossil Gen 5 Julianna
The Julianna features a modern design that works in any situation. You'll get GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and so much more in this excellent Wear OS watch.
Michael Kors Access Gen 5 Bradshaw
Michael Kors is synonymous with fashion, so when that design expertise is paired up with technology, you end up with a beautiful smartwatch. The Bradshaw has all of the tech you'd expect from a Gen 5 watch, with a more refined feminine aesthetic.
Michael Kors Access Gen 4 MKGO
The Access from Michael Kors brings together fashion and technology with a sporty twist. The access keeps you connected while still looking great. In a wide range of colors, you can find a style that can either have a subdued look or be bold and stand out.
Mobvoi TicWatch Bundles
TicWatches, while maybe not as widely known as Fossil, offer some of the best variety and performance around. These bundles not only get you a fantastic watch but also some pretty great wireless earbuds as well.
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3
The TicWatch Pro 3 is the first device running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 processor, and it provides a much-needed performance boost. This upgrade not only made the device significantly faster, but it also is thinner and lighter, helping earn the distinction of Android Central's best smartwatch of 2020.
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020
Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro series of watches all share one very unique feature, a dual-layer display. This brings excellent visibility and long battery life to your smartwatch. The Pro 2020 doesn't have the newest processor like the Pro 3, but it does have 1GB RAM, so the watch still performs very well.
Mobvoi TicWatch S2
Looking for a Wear OS watch that won't break the bank and can take a beating? The TicWatch S2 should be near the top of your list. With up to 5ATM water resistance and a MIL-STD-810G rating, it will be able to handle almost anything you throw at it.
Mobvoi TicWatch E2
The TicWatch E2 is a no-frills smartwatch that can go everywhere with you. You get 24-hour heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, and 5ATM water resistance, which will make sure it can keep up with you on even your busiest days.
Moto 360 (3rd Gen)
While this isn't actually made by Motorola anymore, the original Moto 360 watch's standout style lives on in this 2019 revival. Its stainless steel case with 3ATM of water resistance makes it look great and keeps it durable.
Suunto 7
While you may not have heard of Suunto, the outdoor smartwatch world noticed when this watch was revealed. Its durability and connectivity make this the ultimate trail watch. The Suunto 7's GPS brings the ability to get offline maps for your adventures and over 70 different sport modes.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
The Galaxy Watch 3 is the newest and most impressive smartwatch from Samsung yet, and our own Hayato Huseman even called it the new best Android smartwatch. Even though this watch is only a couple of months old, it is great to see that Samsung offers some excellent savings on it this Black Friday.
Samsung Galaxy Watch
Even though this isn't one of Samsung's newest watches, it still looks and performs fantastically. It uses the ever-popular rotating bezel for navigating the device and packs loads of sensors for tracking all of your fitness needs.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
The Galaxy Active 2 is like the sportier sibling of the Galaxy Watch 3. Its smaller, sleeker design utilizes impressive technology to make it one of our long-running favorite smartwatches. In our review, we declared that it walks the line between smartwatch and fitness tracker exceptionally well.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
The Galaxy Watch Active is a modern-looking watch that is a very capable smartwatch as well. It offers much of the same fitness tracking capabilities as the Active 2, but it does lack the digital rotating bezel, ECG reading, and VO2 Max tracking.
Garmin Vivoactive 4
Garmin's Vivoactive 4 is the best of the best from the fitness smartwatch maker. Not only does this do all the basic tracking you'd expect, but it also helps to track your respiration and hydration levels. With its newest feature that checks your Body Battery by analyzing data from your heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, stress, and activity, the watch will help make sure you get the most from your workouts.
Garmin Venu
Garmin is known for making some of the best fitness tracking smartwatches around, and the Venu handles all the basics while looking great. It has beneficial health sensors like GPS, heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, and more to help you be your best while working out using any of the 20 pre-loaded sports apps.
Garmin Vivoactive 3
The Vivoactive 3 isn't the latest fitness smartwatch from Garmin, but it still has plenty to offer — especially at this price. You'll be able to keep an eye on your heart rate and VO2 Max while working out, and when you're done, you can leave your wallet at home and use your watch to make contactless payments.
