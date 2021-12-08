When it comes to the best wireless earbuds, Sennheiser is easily at the top of the list. This may come as a bit of a surprise if you aren't familiar with the company's over-the-ear offerings. However, after moving into the wireless earbud space, Sennheiser has come out swinging with options like the Momentum True Wireless 2 and the more-recent CX True Wireless Earbuds.

During the Black Friday / Cyber Monday rush, we saw some pretty solid discounts on these headphones. And if you missed out on those deals, you're in luck as both sets of these earbuds can be had at some pretty steep discounts.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 With the Momentum True Wireless 2 from Sennheiser, you'll enjoy industry-leading audio quality, along with Active Noise Cancellation and incredible battery life. The touch controls are customizable, and Sennheiser includes a few extra great features in its flagship wireless earbuds. $189 at Amazon Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds The CX True Wireless Earbuds may not be as robust as the TW2s, but that's just fine. These earbuds come in at just $100 and offer a more comfortable fit along with being customizable thanks to Sennheiser's comapnion app. $100 at Amazon

Normally priced at $300, the Momentum Wireless 2 have been dropped down to just $188 for the black color, with the white coming in at $200. With the Wireless 2 earbuds, you'll enjoy Active Noise Cancellation, along with incredible battery life. The companion app is found on both iOS and Android, providing plenty of options for fine-tuning the way your music sounds to you.

As for the CX True Wireless Earbuds, these are a bit more budget-friendly, coming in at half the price of the Momentum True Wireless 2s. The CX Earbuds are also a bit newer, being released earlier this year. And while the price is definitely cheaper, you'll still be able to enjoy customizable sound with Sennheiser's mobile app. But the biggest omission here is the lack of any Active Noise Cancellation, which may be a deal-breaker for some.

No matter which option you pick, you'll be getting some pretty incredible headphones with industry-leading sound quality. So make sure you jump on one of these deals before they go back to their regular price.