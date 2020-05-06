Wish you had some more data right about now? Looking to save some money, too? Verizon has a deal you'll be interested in. New customers can save $10 per month using one of Verizon's Prepaid plans , and these plans currently have double the data! While there are several iterations of Prepaid, the $10 a month savings only works on the 16GB and Unlimited versions. If you sign up for Auto Pay, you'll save another $5 off the total, and you can save another $60 by porting in your number. That's money back in your pocket with plenty of data to keep up with everything happening in the world today.

Whether you want to bring your own phone or grab a new one, you can save $10 on Verizon's prepaid plans, which offer a few other ways to save and double the data when you sign up with a new account!

This is a limited-time deal. You'll need to activate a new phone (or bring your own) on a $50 or $70 phone plan (referring to the 16GB and Unlimited plans mentioned above) for a single line or as the first line on a Family Account. You'll first see the $10 credit applied to your bill starting in the second month.

This deal, combined with Auto Pay, essentially brings the $50 phone plan down to $35 a month. You'll get 8GB of data with an extra 8GB at no additional cost. The Unlimited plan becomes $55 a month instead of $70, which is also great.

With Prepaid plans, you have a ton of flexibility. For example, since that "double data" is additional to whatever you signed up with, you can switch to a different plan and still keep the extra data. Also you can start with a single line and then add more for your family later. You'll save money with each new line, too.

Bring your own phone to the party or grab a new one with Verizon. They have a wide variety of models from the $60 Motorola Moto E5 Go to the $1,150 iPhone XS Max. There's something for everyone, no matter which platform you prefer.