We use our phones for everything including our music so it only makes sense to put as many Bluetooth speakers in our homes as possible. Especially with such a large variety of speakers to choose from. Belkin's SoundForm Elite packs as much great tech as possible into a single package with great sound and Qi wireless charging for $130 ($70 off) at Best Buy.

This speaker has Bluetooth connectivity as well as Wi-Fi streaming with Google Assistant built-in. You can also charge your phone with the 10 watt Qi wireless charger on top which works with Android phones and iPhones alike. This speaker can be used with nearly any device as well thanks to WI-Fi streaming from your music apps or a simple Bluetooth connection. With Google Assistant, it works with "Hey Google" which is a fantastic feature when you're stuck in the kitchen cooking and can't pick up your phone.

One of the coolest features is that these speakers can be wirelessly synchronized. That means you can buy two for your room to get a wider stereo soundstage. Just make sure you buy the same model number or just buy two at once.

One of the coolest things about getting one of the best Cyber Monday smart home deals with Google Assistant is that you get to hop into the Google ecosystem. This includes the Google Assistant which gives you full control of your devices with just your voice. It can also be used to interact with your speaker from your phone so if you don't like talking to your Hi-Fi equipment, you don't have to.