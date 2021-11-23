Anyone that needs a new wireless charging pad is in luck. Two Star Wars-themed wireless charging pads are half off right now, meaning you can save $25 no matter which model you prefer. One is the iconic Millennium Falcon, while the other is Mando's helmet from the Mandalorian. If you've been eyeing the best Android wireless chargers for a while, this is the time to act.
Both pads start to glow whenever your phone is done, with Mando's visor and the Falcon's engines giving off a blue glow, so you always know when your phone is ready to go. Both pads are also compatible with the latest Samsung and Apple phones, so you'll be good no matter what phone you've got, as long as it supports wireless charging.
The chargers also use USB-C type cables, making them easy to set up and hook into an outlet. No matter whether you're on a trip or need a new office accessory, these are a cute way to keep your phone charged while showing off your Star Wars love at the same time.
Two Star Wars wireless chargers for 50% off
Star Wars The Mandalorian Light Up Wireless Charging Pad
This Mandalorian-themed Star Wars wireless charging pad lights up when your phone is finished charging, letting you charge your phone and be cool and stylish while doing it. It works with the latest Apple and Samsung phones, as well as any others with compatible wireless charging support. Powered by a USB-C cable, just plug it into an outlet and it's ready to go, whether you're in the office or taking a trip.
Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charger
So, you want a Star Wars charging pad, but in the style of the Millennium Falcon, not the Mandalorian? You're good to go with this model that's also half-off for a limited time. It's similarly compatible with the latest phones. Much like the Mandalorian helmet model, it lights up, but instead of Mando's visor, the Falcon's thrusters start glowing whenever your device is fully charged.
Since these wireless chargers are normally $50 and are always exclusive to GameStop, it's extroardinarily unlikely you'll see a better deal anytime soon. We also don't know how long this deal will be available for, so given the low price, we'd recommend acting fast and grabbing one right now before the sale ends or stock runs out.
