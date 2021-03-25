Time to create the next big podcast or start putting yourself out there on YouTube! The HyperX Quadcast is a great USB condenser microphone that's currently down to just $125.49 on Amazon. It is normally $140, and you can still find it going for that price at other retailers like Best Buy. We haven't seen a good sale on this mic in a long time. Outside of the big holiday events, the last direct price drop was back in August.

One of the nice features of the Quadcast is that it has a built-in anti-vibration shock mount. This basically helps isolate the mic from the surroundings, including any unintentional rumbling or bumping. You don't want those vibrations to get transmitted through the mic as chaotic sound. It sucks. The shock mount helps protect your listeners from all of that.

The top of the mic has a tap-to-mute sensor you can easily press. It also has an LED indicator that lets you know if it's on or not. Need to sneeze? Feel a cough coming on? Did your little sister just come running into the room screaming? Mute those sudden sounds you don't want to transmit.

You can also choose between four selectable polar patterns, which include stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional. This helps your mic know where the sound is coming from that you want to pick up. For example, a cardioid pattern doesn't pick up sound coming from 180 degrees behind the mic. That's important if you have a clicky mechanical keyboard. Optomize your broadcasting with the right pattern and sound like a pro. You'll also be able to easily adjust the gain using the dial on the bottom of the mic.

The Quadcast is compatible with a wide number of chat programs, other devices, and even stands and boom arms thanks to the included adapter. The mic is compatible with Windows, Mac, the PlayStation 4, and more.