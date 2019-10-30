In August this year, Samsung announced a beta testing program for the Galaxy Home Mini in South Korea, giving consumers in its home country an opportunity to test the smart speaker before its formal launch. While Samsung hasn't announced a similar beta testing program in other markets, it showed off (via SamMobile) the Galaxy Home Mini at the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 (SDC19) in San Jose, California.

The fact that Samsung decided to bring the Galaxy Home Mini to SDC 2019 does seem to suggest the Bixby-enabled smart speaker may finally hit store shelves very soon. However, Samsung did not talk about the Galaxy Home Mini at its SDC 2019 keynote and there is no word yet on exactly when consumers will be able to purchase it.