What you need to know
- The unreleased Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker was displayed at the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 (SDC19) in California.
- Samsung is yet to announce exactly when the Bixby-enabled smart speaker will go on sale.
- When it eventually goes on sale, the Galaxy Home Mini will take on the likes of the Amazon Echo Dot and Google Nest Mini.
In August this year, Samsung announced a beta testing program for the Galaxy Home Mini in South Korea, giving consumers in its home country an opportunity to test the smart speaker before its formal launch. While Samsung hasn't announced a similar beta testing program in other markets, it showed off (via SamMobile) the Galaxy Home Mini at the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 (SDC19) in San Jose, California.
The fact that Samsung decided to bring the Galaxy Home Mini to SDC 2019 does seem to suggest the Bixby-enabled smart speaker may finally hit store shelves very soon. However, Samsung did not talk about the Galaxy Home Mini at its SDC 2019 keynote and there is no word yet on exactly when consumers will be able to purchase it.
The original Galaxy Home, which was announced in August last year, looks unlikely to launch before the Galaxy Home Mini. While Samsung did say in August that it was "continuing to refine and enhance the Galaxy Home prior to launch", there has been no update since then. Unlike the Galaxy Home Mini, Samsung hasn't announced a beta testing program for the original Galaxy Home. Both the Galaxy Home and Galaxy Home Mini will have AKG-tuned audio and a SmartThings hub built-in to control connected smart home devices.
