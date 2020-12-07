Samsung began rolling out the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update to the Galaxy S20 series phones last week, starting with the Verizon models. The One UI 3.0 update has now started hitting the T-Mobile variants of Samsung's best Android phones in the U.S., as reported by TmoNews.

It is worth noting, however, that the update hasn't been detailed on the carrier's support page yet. This could mean that a wider rollout hasn't yet started. The update arrives as version G98xUSQU1CTKH and weighs around 2GB in size.

Along with core Android 11 features such as Chat bubbles and improved privacy settings, the One UI 3.0 update also brings a new visual design, more customization options, improved camera performance, and more.

If you own a T-Mobile Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or Galaxy S20 Ultra, you can manually check for the Android 11 update by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

The U.S. carrier variants of Samsung flagship phones usually receive major OS updates a few weeks after the international variants. With One UI 3.0, however, Samsung has finally changed that. Now that both Verizon and T-Mobile have started rolling out One UI 3.0, it is likely that AT&T will also begin updating its Galaxy S20 series phones to Android 11 before the end of the year. Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 series phones are also expected to start getting the One UI 3.0 update before the year's end.