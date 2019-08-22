What you need to know
- Samsung has added two new phones to its A series lineup: Galaxy A30s and A50s.
- As suggested by their names, the Galaxy A30s and A50s are relatively minor upgrades over the A30 and A50.
- Samsung hasn't revealed pricing or availability information yet.
Samsung revamped its Galaxy A series lineup earlier this year, aiming to claw back market share from Chinese rivals. Thanks to a combination of good designs and solid hardware, Samsung's newest A series phones have helped the company boost its market share in various markets.
Samsung is now expanding its 2019 A series family with the introduction of the Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s. The two phones aren't all-new though, they only offer a few upgrades over the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 that were launched in February this year.
Samsung's new Galaxy A50s is equipped with a more impressive 48MP main camera on the back. The secondary ultra-wide camera and 5MP depth sensor, however, haven't been upgraded.
It also comes with the Super Steady feature out of the box, allowing users to shoot smooth videos even during fast-paced action moments, when shooting with the ultra-wide camera in Full HD resolution. For superior gaming performance, Samsung has added Galaxy Note 10's AI-based Game Booster feature to both the Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s.
The new Galaxy A30s comes with triple rear cameras instead of the dual camera setup on the A30. It features a 25MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP depth sensor with Live Focus. The other major upgrade is the addition of an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Similar to the Galaxy A50s, the A30s also includes a unique geometric pattern and a holographic effect on the back. Both phones will be available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Green, and Prism Crush Violet colors. Samsung hasn't detailed exact availability or pricing information yet.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.