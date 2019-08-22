Samsung revamped its Galaxy A series lineup earlier this year, aiming to claw back market share from Chinese rivals. Thanks to a combination of good designs and solid hardware, Samsung's newest A series phones have helped the company boost its market share in various markets.

Samsung is now expanding its 2019 A series family with the introduction of the Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s. The two phones aren't all-new though, they only offer a few upgrades over the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 that were launched in February this year.

Samsung's new Galaxy A50s is equipped with a more impressive 48MP main camera on the back. The secondary ultra-wide camera and 5MP depth sensor, however, haven't been upgraded.