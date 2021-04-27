Over the past few weeks, Samsung has been on quite a roll as the company has released a few software updates for devices and accessories like the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Buds Pro. Today, owners of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are getting in on the fun. Samsung has started to roll out the April security update to owners of two of the best Android tablets, but this is not your traditional security patch update.

Just like the update that rolled out to the Galaxy S21 lineup late last month, the April security update for the Galaxy tab S7 series contains a few added features. According to the official changelog obtained by SamMobile, this update is equipped with enhanced pressure sensitivity when using the S Pen on the Tab S7 as a secondary monitor. Multi-window functionality has also been improved, along with "enhanced usability of external input devices".

Additionally, Samsung packed quite a few new options and improvements on the camera front if you regularly use the Galaxy Tab S7 for video calls, or if you snap some pictures with the tablet. This is the list of everything that's new for the camera according to the changelog:

Portrait Adds High-Key mono/Low-Key mono, Backdrop effect

Single Take Adds 2 video filters (Highlight videos, Filtered videos) Adds High-Key mono/Low-Key mono, Backdrop effect.

Front Camera Now it is possible to start recording with the palm of your hand.

Video call Supports background effects function during a video call.



Perhaps the most notable addition, other than the new video filters, is the ability to use a virtual background that is applied to some of the best teleconferencing apps like Google Duo. That's a lot of new features coming to the camera system on a tablet, but maybe this is Samsung's response to Apple's recent introduction of the iPad Pro (2021) with its new camera features. Instead of needing to rely on a new hardware version to provide improvements, Samsung is just making things happen through the power of software for tablet owners.