What you need to know
- Samsung has released a new software update for its flagship Galaxy S21 trio.
- The update brings Camera and Quick Share improvements to the three phones.
- The latest May 2021 Android security patch is included as well.
Samsung rolled out a camera-focused software update for its Galaxy S21 series phones last month, adding the ability to capture portrait shots using the main sensor. As per a report from SamMobile, the company has now released another new camera update with some more camera enhancements and the latest May 2021 Android security patch.
The update arrives as version G99xBXXU3AUDA and is currently rolling out to Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra users in Europe. According to the official changelog, the update improves the camera performance of Samsung's best Android phones and includes Quick Share enhancements for an improved file sharing experience between Galaxy devices. Thanks to the big improvements, the update is pretty sizable at 1.2GB.
While the rollout is limited to a few markets right now, the May security update is expected to become available for Galaxy S21 series phones globally within the next few weeks. You can check if the update is available for your device by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.
Samsung is expected to release the May security update for more Galaxy devices in the coming days — including some of its best cheap Android phones. Most other Android OEMs will likely begin rolling out the May 2021 security patch to their phones sometime early next month. As many of you might be aware, Samsung has been rolling out the latest Android security patches to its phones before Google and all its other rivals since November 2019.
