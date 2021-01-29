What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy S21 series phones are now available to purchase globally.
- The Galaxy S21 lineup starts at just $799 in the U.S.
- Unlike last year's Galaxy S20 series, the S21 trio doesn't come with a charger or earphones in the box.
The Galaxy S21 series phones, which were unveiled at Samsung's first Unpacked event of the year earlier this month, are finally on sale in more than 60 countries around the world. If you pre-ordered a Galaxy S21 series phone, you will likely receive your phone later today.
Here in the U.S., the Galaxy S21 series starts at just $799 for the base Galaxy S21 5G. You'll have to pay $999 for the Galaxy S21+, and $1199 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. While the Galaxy S21 series phones are up to $200 cheaper than their predecessors, they do not come with a charger and a pair of earphones in the box.
If you do not have a fast charger lying around, you'll have to pick one of several compatible chargers that are available from Samsung as well as third-party manufacturers. You should also check out our list of the best Galaxy S21 cases and screen protectors to make sure your new phone is as protected as it can be.
All three phones offer some impressive upgrades over their counterparts from last year, despite the lower price tags. As we noted in our Galaxy S21 review, the lower-tier flagship phone delivers a compelling user experience at its $799 retail price. However, it is the Galaxy S21 Ultra that impressed us more – thanks to its fantastic camera system and 120Hz Quad HD+ screen.
Regardless of which Galaxy S21 series phone you buy, don't forget to check out the best Galaxy S21 accessories overall.
Samsung Galaxy S21
The Galaxy S21, which is the most affordable of three S21 series phones, offers a similar flagship experience as the other two phones at a much lower price. It has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a gorgeous 120Hz display, and capable cameras. However, it comes with a plastic back, which may not appeal to everyone.
Samsung Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ is the middle child in Samsung's latest flagship lineup, offering a bigger display and longer battery life than the S21. It also comes with a glass back, similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
If you want the absolute best Samsung flagship right now, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the one for you. It is a solid upgrade over last year's Galaxy S20 Ultra in several areas, and is also the first S series phone to feature S Pen support.
