The Galaxy S21 series phones, which were unveiled at Samsung's first Unpacked event of the year earlier this month, are finally on sale in more than 60 countries around the world. If you pre-ordered a Galaxy S21 series phone, you will likely receive your phone later today.

Here in the U.S., the Galaxy S21 series starts at just $799 for the base Galaxy S21 5G. You'll have to pay $999 for the Galaxy S21+, and $1199 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. While the Galaxy S21 series phones are up to $200 cheaper than their predecessors, they do not come with a charger and a pair of earphones in the box.

If you do not have a fast charger lying around, you'll have to pick one of several compatible chargers that are available from Samsung as well as third-party manufacturers. You should also check out our list of the best Galaxy S21 cases and screen protectors to make sure your new phone is as protected as it can be.