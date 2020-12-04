Earlier this week, Samsung shared its One UI 3.0 update roadmap, confirming plans of updating over 40 Galaxy phones and tablets to the latest Android version.

The Galaxy S20 FE, which is among the best Android phones the company has released in a long time, was conspicuously missing from the list. According to new information shared by tipster Max Weinbach, however, Galaxy S20 FE owners won't have to wait very long to get the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update.

Possible One UI 3 update release dates for Note20 and S20 FE — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) December 3, 2020

As per Weinbach, Samsung may release the One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S20 FE on December 27. Since it is a major update, most Galaxy S20 FE owners will likely have to wait until January to get the update.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, on the other hand, is tipped to start receiving the Android 11 update on December 14. Currently, the only Galaxy phones that are receiving the One UI 3.0 update are the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.