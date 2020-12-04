What you need to know
- The Galaxy S20 FE could begin receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update before the end of the year.
- Samsung is also expected to begin pushing Android 11 to the Galaxy Note 20 series phones later this month.
- The Galaxy S20 series began receiving the stable One UI 3.0 update earlier this week.
Earlier this week, Samsung shared its One UI 3.0 update roadmap, confirming plans of updating over 40 Galaxy phones and tablets to the latest Android version.
The Galaxy S20 FE, which is among the best Android phones the company has released in a long time, was conspicuously missing from the list. According to new information shared by tipster Max Weinbach, however, Galaxy S20 FE owners won't have to wait very long to get the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update.
As per Weinbach, Samsung may release the One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S20 FE on December 27. Since it is a major update, most Galaxy S20 FE owners will likely have to wait until January to get the update.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, on the other hand, is tipped to start receiving the Android 11 update on December 14. Currently, the only Galaxy phones that are receiving the One UI 3.0 update are the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
The Galaxy S20 FE is among the best phones in Samsung's current lineup. It has a flat 120Hz display, impressive cameras, 5G connectivity, and a large 4,500mAh battery.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Every game with touch controls on Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android
Microsoft is offering over 150 games through cloud streaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. While all can be played with controllers, only a handful right now support touch controls.
Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro review: Happy, happy earholes
Razer's new Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds deliver great sound for every environment, with very few compromises.
Review: Outcasters isn't a killer-app for Stadia, but it's still pretty fun
Outcasters just released on Google Stadia and is included at no extra-charge for all Pro subscribers. It's not a must-play title by any means, but it still offers plenty of fun with its inventive twist on twin-stick shooting.
These are the screen protectors you'll want to get for your Galaxy S20 FE
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has arrived and is surely going to compete with the top Android phones for the months to come. If you're planning to hang onto this device for the next few years, you'll want to make sure it's protected from every angle. These are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20 FE that you can get today.