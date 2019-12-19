Reliable tipster Ice Universe had claimed in a tweet yesterday that the Samsung Galaxy S11+ will use a custom 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM1 primary sensor with Nonacell technology. The tipster has now revealed that all three Galaxy S11 series phones will feature an impressive 48MP telephoto camera.

Samsung will lead the high-pixel telephoto lens, and the telephoto cameras of the S11e, S11, and S11 + are not less than 48MP.

In a new tweet, Ice Universe claimed that the Galaxy S11, S11+, and S11e will all feature telephoto cameras with "no less than 48MP" resolution. This isn't the first time that the Galaxy S11 has been rumored to feature a 48MP telephoto camera. Last month, MatrixLife's Nick Oikonomou had said that the Galaxy S11 and S11+ will have a 48MP telephoto module with 10x lossless zoom and 100x hybrid zoom.

Samsung's current flagship phones, including the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, feature a 12MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. Flagship phones from OPPO and Huawei, including those with 5x optical zoom, have a 13MP or lower resolution telephoto camera. If the latest rumor is accurate and the Galaxy S11 does include a 48MP telephoto sensor, it is possible that the wide-angle camera will also see a megapixel bump.

What also remains to be seen is if the more affordable Galaxy S11e will have the same 108MP primary sensor as the Galaxy S11 and S11+.