What you need to know
- According to a new rumor, the Galaxy S11 series phones will come equipped with a 48MP telephoto camera.
- Previous rumors have claimed the Galaxy S11 trio will have 5x optical zoom and 100x "space zoom."
- Apart from the new 48MP telephoto camera, the Galaxy S11 series phones are expected to feature a 108MP primary sensor with Nonacell technology.
Reliable tipster Ice Universe had claimed in a tweet yesterday that the Samsung Galaxy S11+ will use a custom 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM1 primary sensor with Nonacell technology. The tipster has now revealed that all three Galaxy S11 series phones will feature an impressive 48MP telephoto camera.
Samsung will lead the high-pixel telephoto lens, and the telephoto cameras of the S11e, S11, and S11 + are not less than 48MP.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2019
In a new tweet, Ice Universe claimed that the Galaxy S11, S11+, and S11e will all feature telephoto cameras with "no less than 48MP" resolution. This isn't the first time that the Galaxy S11 has been rumored to feature a 48MP telephoto camera. Last month, MatrixLife's Nick Oikonomou had said that the Galaxy S11 and S11+ will have a 48MP telephoto module with 10x lossless zoom and 100x hybrid zoom.
Samsung's current flagship phones, including the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, feature a 12MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. Flagship phones from OPPO and Huawei, including those with 5x optical zoom, have a 13MP or lower resolution telephoto camera. If the latest rumor is accurate and the Galaxy S11 does include a 48MP telephoto sensor, it is possible that the wide-angle camera will also see a megapixel bump.
What also remains to be seen is if the more affordable Galaxy S11e will have the same 108MP primary sensor as the Galaxy S11 and S11+.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
It's almost 2020 — how's your Galaxy S10 battery life holding up?
It's been almost a year since the Galaxy S10 was released. How's its battery life holding up for you?
Galaxy Fold 2 live images show off hole-punch display, dual rear cameras
Purported live images showing the rumored Samsung clamshell foldable have surfaced on Weibo.
Here's your first look at the upcoming Huawei P40 and P40 Pro
The first Huawei P40 and P40 Pro renders reveal a design that looks fairly similar to Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S11.
Expand the Note 10+ storage with one of these microSD cards
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Note 10+ which includes a microSD card slot, despite a base storage option of 256GB. We have compiled a list of the best microSD cards for your new Galaxy Note 10+.