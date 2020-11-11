While the announcement posts on Samsung's South Korean community forum doesn't mention a specific date, it is likely that the first Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta update will roll out to all eligible phones in the country within the next few days. Aside from South Korea, the beta program will also be available in Germany, China, India, the U.K, and the U.S.

The One UI 3.0 beta program was kicked off by Samsung in early October. It has released five One UI 3.0 beta builds for the Galaxy S20 series phones so far, while the Galaxy Note 20 series has received three builds. Samsung is expected to release the first stable One UI 3.0 build for the Galaxy S20 series later this month, while the Note 20 series will likely start receiving the stable update sometime early next month.