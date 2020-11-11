Samsung Galaxy Note 10+Source: Android Central

  • Samsung's One UI 3.0 (Android 11) beta program will soon expand to more flagship Galaxy phones.
  • The Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G phones will get their first One UI 3.0 beta update later this month.
  • Samsung's One UI 3.0 beta program is currently limited to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series phones.

Samsung today announced that it will soon expand its One UI 3.0 (Android 11) beta program to more Galaxy flagships. In the coming days, the company plans to release the first One UI 3.0 beta update for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S20 FE, which is one of Samsung's best Android phones of 2020, is not part of the list.

While the announcement posts on Samsung's South Korean community forum doesn't mention a specific date, it is likely that the first Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta update will roll out to all eligible phones in the country within the next few days. Aside from South Korea, the beta program will also be available in Germany, China, India, the U.K, and the U.S.

The One UI 3.0 beta program was kicked off by Samsung in early October. It has released five One UI 3.0 beta builds for the Galaxy S20 series phones so far, while the Galaxy Note 20 series has received three builds. Samsung is expected to release the first stable One UI 3.0 build for the Galaxy S20 series later this month, while the Note 20 series will likely start receiving the stable update sometime early next month.

