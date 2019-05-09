With global demand for DRAM and NAND modules slowing down, Samsung is increasingly turning its attention to other areas, such as camera modules. The South Korean manufacturer has seen a lot of momentum in this category in the last three years, and it is now debuting its highest-resolution modules yet. The ISOCELL Bright GW1 is Samsung's first 64MP camera module, and the brand also rolled out an updated variant of its existing 48MP solution in the ISOCELL Bright GM2.

Both sensors have a 0.8μm pixel size, resulting in a 1/1.8-inch module. Samsung says that both the 64MP and 48MP modules will leverage pixel-binning to produce 16MP shots in low-light environments, and use a re-mosaic algorithm to deliver full-res shots in daylight conditions. The 64MP sensor also delivers real-time HDR with "richer hues," 1080p video recording at 480fps, and "high-performance" phase detection autofocus.

From Samsung's executive vice president of sensor business Yongin Park: