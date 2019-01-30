Samsung has announced that it is now mass producing the world's first 1TB embedded Universal Flash Storage 2.1 (eUFS) module for phones, and the timing of the launch suggests the storage chip could end up on the Galaxy S10. Samsung noted that the module itself is the same size as the 512GB chip found on the Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung is able to achieve that by leveraging V-NAND technology, where NAND cells are stacked vertically to maximize density and efficiency. Samsung is touting sequential read speeds of up to 1000Mbps and write speeds of 260Mbps, which should enable the storage module to offer continuous video recording even at 960fps.

According to Samsung memory marketing VP Cheol Choi, the 1TB eUFS module will play a key role in "bringing a more notebook-like user experience to the next generation of mobile devices." Samsung's mobile CEO DJ Koh said in an interview earlier this week that the Galaxy S10 will meet customer expectations, and offering 1TB internal storage is one way of doing that.