Samsung's new Galaxy S10 has a lot going for it, but among the new AMOLED display, triple camera setup, etc., one of the things we're most excited about is Bixby Key Customization — a feature that allows you to finally remap the physical Bixby button.
What's even more exciting, is that Samsung has now confirmed that you'll be able to remap the Bixby button on older Galaxy devices, too.
Deep in the footnotes of a blog post highlighting a bunch of newly announced Bixby features, Samsung notes:
Bixby Key Customization is compatible with the Galaxy S10, and will be available via a software update on previously released Bixby-enabled flagship smartphones running Android Pie OS.
In other words, if you have a Galaxy S8/S8+, S9/S9+, Note 8, or Note 9 running Android Pie, you'll be able to take control of the Bixby button once Samsung issues a software update that enables this.
While you still can't disable the button, Bixby Key Customization does allow you to require a double-press of the button to open Bixby Home. From there, you can change the single-press action to whatever you'd like.
