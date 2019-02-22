Samsung's new Galaxy S10 has a lot going for it, but among the new AMOLED display, triple camera setup, etc., one of the things we're most excited about is Bixby Key Customization — a feature that allows you to finally remap the physical Bixby button.

What's even more exciting, is that Samsung has now confirmed that you'll be able to remap the Bixby button on older Galaxy devices, too.

Deep in the footnotes of a blog post highlighting a bunch of newly announced Bixby features, Samsung notes: