The situation with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a confusing one. We've seen quite a few renders, press shots, and plenty of leaks of the device. However, there have been rumors of the device being canceled following report after report of delays amid the global chip shortage. Yet now, there's evidence that Samsung is still planning to launch the device, so it's hard to know what to believe at this point. However, even if we don't end up getting a Galaxy S21 FE, it wouldn't be the end of the world. In fact, Samsung has good reason to abandon its Fan Edition plans; and frankly, it should consider doing just that. We already have the Galaxy S21

When Samsung launched the well-received Galaxy S20 FE, it was regarded as a full-featured, affordable version of the Galaxy S20. It offered the same design, chipset, and even the same high-refresh-rate display yet at a lower price, which is why it was hailed as a "flagship killer" and one of the best Android phones of 2020. But when you look at Samsung's flagship releases, you'll notice that it's launching its phones at lower prices. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The Galaxy S20 retailed for $999 when it debuted in 2020, and the Galaxy S20 FE was $300 cheaper when it came later that year. However, if you look at the Galaxy S21, its launch price was $800, a mere $100 more than the S21 FE and $200 cheaper than the S20. Samsung phone costs have fallen throughout its lineup, including for the newer Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldables. If Samsung is dropping prices all-around, then the appeal of the FE is lost because you can just buy the regular S21 and get better features. And by this point, S21 deals frequently discount the phone to match or beat the S20 FE launch price. Samsung can't waste resources

