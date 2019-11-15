Samsung today released a new Android 10 beta build for the Galaxy S10. As reported by SamMobile, the latest update is the fourth Android 10 beta for the Galaxy S10 series phones in Germany, South Korea, and the U.S., the three countries where the beta program arrived first. For users in India, Poland, France, Spain, and the UK, it happens to be the third Android 10 beta build.

The update is currently available over the air only in Germany but is expected to be available in other countries as well very soon. It is arriving as version G97XXU3ZSK9 and packs quite a few bug fixes. If you have a Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10e, you can check for the latest update by heading over to Settings > Software update.

The folks over at SamMobile suggest that this could be the last beta build for the Galaxy S10 series, as the list of bug fixes for the latest update isn't as long as the previous updates. Samsung is also said to have closed the Android 10 beta program in South Korea, which means Samsung will likely push the stable update for the Galaxy S10 before the end of the year. The Galaxy Note 10 series is also expected to get the stable Android 10 update this year.