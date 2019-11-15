What you need to know
- Samsung is now rolling out the fourth Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta for the Galaxy S10 series phones.
- The update is expected to soon be available in the U.S., Germany, South Korea, India, Poland, France, Spain, and the UK.
- In South Korea, the beta program has been closed, which suggests this will be the last Android 10 beta build for the Galaxy S10 series.
Samsung today released a new Android 10 beta build for the Galaxy S10. As reported by SamMobile, the latest update is the fourth Android 10 beta for the Galaxy S10 series phones in Germany, South Korea, and the U.S., the three countries where the beta program arrived first. For users in India, Poland, France, Spain, and the UK, it happens to be the third Android 10 beta build.
The update is currently available over the air only in Germany but is expected to be available in other countries as well very soon. It is arriving as version G97XXU3ZSK9 and packs quite a few bug fixes. If you have a Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10e, you can check for the latest update by heading over to Settings > Software update.
The folks over at SamMobile suggest that this could be the last beta build for the Galaxy S10 series, as the list of bug fixes for the latest update isn't as long as the previous updates. Samsung is also said to have closed the Android 10 beta program in South Korea, which means Samsung will likely push the stable update for the Galaxy S10 before the end of the year. The Galaxy Note 10 series is also expected to get the stable Android 10 update this year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Have you enabled RCS chat in Google Messages?
On November 14, Google officially flipped the switch and enabled RCS functionality in its Messages app for everyone in the U.S. Have you turned it on yet?
Motorola RAZR has a secret 'Retro RAZR' mode that takes you back to 2004
The new Motorola RAZR comes with a fun Easter egg that can turn the phone into a RAZR V3 from 2004.
Amazon dominates the smart speaker market while Google's sales fall 40%
The latest Canalys report is out, and it shows that Amazon continues to dominate smart speaker sales in the third quarter of 2019 while Google takes a massive 40% fall.
Give your Galaxy S10 the luxurious leather case it deserves
A premium phone deserves a premium case, and what’s more premium than leather? Not all of these leather cases are expensive as Versace, but they’ll all make your phone feel like a million bucks.