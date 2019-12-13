What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy Fold probably didn't sell a million units as earlier stated.
- The erroneous statement was made by a Samsung exec at TechCrunch Disrupt earlier this week.
- A Samsung spokesperson said the exec had confused sales targets with actual units sold.
Samsung probably didn't sell a million Galaxy Fold smartphones, contradicting an earlier statement that it did. The statement was made earlier this week by Samsung Electronics President Sohn Young-kwon at a TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin event. Samsung spokespeople later disputed the sales numbers, according to a report by the Yonhap News Agency. Instead, the suggestion was made that the President had simply mixed up the sales target with actual units sold. The key point being made was that Samsung hadn't actually passed that milestone.
The Galaxy Fold has had a few launch issues. Crossing the one million sales threshold without those issues would have been an incredible feat, doing it after would have been nearly unbelievable. And it turns out, it is.
We have no idea how many Samsung Galaxy Folds were really sold, and the firm didn't seem keen to share after its initial slip-up. The Fold is a technically impressive device, but it's a premium one in the age where we have more choice than ever. Its initial slip-ups may also have put a ceiling on its sales numbers, but with a sequel incoming, we'll probably see more of the foldable's true potential in 2020.
Still a good flex.
Galaxy Fold
A taste of the future
The Samsung Galaxy Fold is still one of the more interesting smartphones of 2019. It combines a unique form-factor with top of the line specs. It's expensive, no doubt, but it's not boring in the least
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
T-Mobile almost merged with Dish back in 2015
During his testimony to get approval for the T-Mobile-Sprint merger, T-Mobile CEO John Legere revealed that the carrier almost merged with Dish years ago.
The new Google Assistant is now available in Canada, the UK, and more
Google's next-gen Assistant has begun spreading to countries outside of the U.S., beginning with Australia, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, and the UK.
Would you buy a phone with no charging port?
There's been some talk about Apple planning to launch a future iPhone with no Lightning port and instead rely solely on wireless charging. Would you buy a phone without a charging port?
The Moto E6 is the best phone you can buy for under $100 right now
It's possible to get a decent Android experience, even on a shoestring budget. Just look at the Moto E6.