Samsung announced a new game streaming service called PlayGalaxy Link at its Unpacked event last month. Similar to Steam Link, Samsung's PlayGalaxy Link service lets you stream PC games to your Galaxy phone. As spotted by the folks at Android Police, the Playgalaxy.com site is now up and the Android app can be downloaded by Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ owners.

To get started, you will need to download the PC application from the Playgalaxy.com website and get the Android app from the Galaxy Store. Once you have installed PlayGalaxy Link on both your PC and phone, you need to launch it on both devices and sign in using your Samsung account.

Next, select your PC and press the START button to connect your phone with your PC over Wi-Fi or mobile data (4G/5G). Once connected, you can select the game you want to play and it will be streamed to your phone.

While you can use PlayGalaxy Link and play games on your phones using the virtual keypad, Samsung recommends you get the Glap Bluetooth gaming controller for a much more enjoyable experience. For now, only the Galaxy Note 10 series is compatible with the PlayGalaxy Link service. In the near future, however, Samsung says it will add support for other Galaxy phones as well.