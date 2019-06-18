We got a good look at the Galaxy Note 10 via leaked renders earlier this month, and one of the key talking points is the lack of a headphone jack. It looks like Samsung is set to roll out two models — a standard version with a 6.28-inch screen, and a Pro variant with a massive 6.75-inch display.

Samsung has traditionally launched new models in the Note series in August, and it looks like that will be the case this year as well. According to CNET, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 at an Unpacked event on August 7 in New York.

The publication states that Samsung will launch the phone at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the same venue as last year's Note 9 unveil. There's a possibility that the date could change, but the timing lines with up the leaks we've seen thus far.

In addition to the 3.5mm jack, Samsung is said to be getting rid of the Bixby button. Round the back, we're likely to see four cameras, with the introduction of a time-of-flight module. Like the Galaxy S10, Samsung will offer a 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 10 that will be heading to Verizon.

With just under two months ago, we'll undoubtedly hear more about the Note 10 series as we get closer to launch. In the meantime, what are you expecting from Samsung's flagship? Let us know in the comments below.