We're expecting Samsung to launch the Galaxy Note 10 in the next two or three months, and when the phone is finally unveiled, it might look a lot different compared to past Note devices. According to sources that spoke with Android Police, the Note 10 will lack two things — a 3.5mm headphone jack and physical buttons.

Samsung's Galaxy Note line has often been seen as the go-to option for a lot of power-users as it's retained features that have been going away from other flagships — such as a headphone jack and expandable storage. While the latter of those two things should stay right where it is, the omission of the headphone jack is likely to irk a lot of people.

It really shouldn't prove to be that big of an issue considering how you can always use an adapter or wireless headphones, like Samsung's own Galaxy Buds, but I'm sure a million people will be eager to tell me I'm wrong about that down in the comments.

The power, volume, and Bixby button functions will be replaced by capacitive sensors.

As for the second point regarding the lack of physical buttons, this means the Note 10 won't have power, volume, or Bixby buttons. Instead, these things will be replaced with "capacitive or pressure-sensitive areas." Similar to the HTC U12+ which also tried something similar, these touch areas could be indicated by raised portions of the frame to take the form of a fake button of sorts.

This isn't the first time we've heard rumors that the Galaxy Note 10 will ship without a headphone jack or physical buttons, so having yet another report reiterate that notion is starting to solidify that it could very well be legit.

Also, when Samsung does eventually announce the Galaxy Note 10 (likely in August or September), it's said that we'll get two models instead of the usual one — including a smaller and larger one similar to what we have with the Galaxy S10 and S10+.

