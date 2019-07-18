Just three weeks before the official unveiling of the Galaxy Note 10 series, Samsung today announced that is has started mass producing the industry's first 12-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM. According to the company, the latest 12Gb LPDDR5 mobile DRAM has been optimized for 5G and AI features in "future smartphones". Samsung will also begin mass producing 12GB (gigabyte) LPDDR5 packages for flagship smartphones later this month, combining eight 12Gb (gigabit) chips.

Given the close timing of the Galaxy Note 10 launch, it's doubtful whether we'll see these new 12Gb LPDDR5 chips inside it. Even though the most expensive Galaxy Note 10 configuration is expected to come with 12GB of RAM, it is more likely to use Samsung's 12GB LPDDR4X chips, which entered mass production five months back.

The new 12Gb LPDDR5 mobile memory is said to be 1.3 times faster than LPDDR4X memory found in current flagship smartphones, achieving a data rate of 5,500 megabits per second (Mb/s). Thanks to the faster data rate, Samsung says the new mobile DRAM "maximizes the potential of 5G and AI features." Another major advantage of the new chip is higher power efficiency, made possible by a new circuit design. Compared to its predecessor, the 12Gb LPDDR5 chip is claimed to use up to 30 percent less power.

In order to further strengthen its position in the global memory market, Samsung is planning to develop 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM chips next year, which will likely show up in flagship smartphones towards the end of 2020. It is also contemplating moving the production of 12Gb LPDDR5 chips to its campus in Pyeongtaek, South Korea next year.

