How many times have you found yourself wanting to summon your car keys or lost possessions in the past? The Galaxy SmartTag is Samsung's answer to that conundrum. No more yelling at your kids or blaming your dog for hiding things! This small device is a Bluetooth tracker that can be used with any Samsung Galaxy phone. You can attach it to anything as long as it's got a sizeable hole that can fit a keyring.

Setting up your Galaxy SmartTag is really easy and straightforward, which makes it all the better. If you've got a Galaxy phone or tablet and have the memory power of a goldfish, do get yourself one or two of these trackers. It's a great time to get a SmartTag right now because you can literally get two for the price of one! Amazon is selling them at $15 apiece for Prime Day where one usually costs $30.