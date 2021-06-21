How many times have you found yourself wanting to summon your car keys or lost possessions in the past? The Galaxy SmartTag is Samsung's answer to that conundrum. No more yelling at your kids or blaming your dog for hiding things! This small device is a Bluetooth tracker that can be used with any Samsung Galaxy phone. You can attach it to anything as long as it's got a sizeable hole that can fit a keyring.

Setting up your Galaxy SmartTag is really easy and straightforward, which makes it all the better. If you've got a Galaxy phone or tablet and have the memory power of a goldfish, do get yourself one or two of these trackers. It's a great time to get a SmartTag right now because you can literally get two for the price of one! Amazon is selling them at $15 apiece for Prime Day where one usually costs $30.

Samsung Galaxy Smarttag Black

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Tracker, Black (US Version) | $15 off at Amazon

Keep track of your most valuable possessions with the Galaxy SmartTag. This nifty little tracking device can be used as a keychain for your car keys, attached to your fur baby's collar for safety, or just about anywhere else with a keyring.

One of the great things about the Galaxy SmartTag is its compatibility across older generations of Samsung Galaxy devices. You can even pair a SmartTag with a Galaxy tablet or a wearable like the Galaxy Watch 3. One device can connect with a maximum of 200 of these Samsung trackers. Honestly, you won't need that many of them, but for forgetful people, it's nice to know that they can use a lot of them without limits.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

If you're interested in getting a Galaxy SmartTag but don't own a Galaxy device, you can get one of the best Bluetooth trackers for your phone. Deals are plenty in number on this fine Prime Day, so make sure you check them out to find a suitable tracking device at a discount if you're lucky!

Who knows, you may be able to score a bunch of extra goodies at half off or more! If you've had your eyes on a pricey smartwatch for a while, scour the best Android smartwatch deals for Prime Day 2021.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.