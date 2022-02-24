We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Some good news for Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is off to a record-breaking start in South Korea and India

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is proving to be more popular than its more affordable siblings.
Babu Mohan

What you need to know

  • Galaxy S22 series phones have broken preorder records in Samsung's home market.
  • Over 1 million units of Galaxy S22 series phones have been preordered in South Korea so far.
  • The Galaxy S22 series has also set a new flagship record for Samsung in India, with the company securing over 70,000 pre-bookings in just 12 hours.

Samsung's latest Galaxy S22 series phones could set a new sales record for the company if preorder figures from South Korea are any indication.

Preorders for the Galaxy S22 series went live in South Korea on Monday last week. Since then, Samsung and its major carrier partners have received around 1.02 million preorders, a new record for the Galaxy S series. The previous record of 1.004 million preorders was set by the Galaxy S8 series. More than 300,000 units of Galaxy S22 series phones were activated on their first day of sale in South Korea, which is also a new record for Samsung's Galaxy S line.

What's more impressive is that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is receiving more love from consumers than its siblings. As per South Korean media, the Ultra model accounted for around 60% of all preordered Galaxy S22 series phones activated on Wednesday.

It isn't just Samsung's home market where Samsung's best Android phones are generating a lot of interest. Samsung India has announced that it secured over 70,000 pre-bookings in less than 12 hours. Pre-bookings for the S22 series in the country started on February 23. Just like South Korea, the S22 pre-bookings have set a "flagship record" for Samsung in India.

