What you need to know
- Galaxy S22 series phones have broken preorder records in Samsung's home market.
- Over 1 million units of Galaxy S22 series phones have been preordered in South Korea so far.
- The Galaxy S22 series has also set a new flagship record for Samsung in India, with the company securing over 70,000 pre-bookings in just 12 hours.
Samsung's latest Galaxy S22 series phones could set a new sales record for the company if preorder figures from South Korea are any indication.
Preorders for the Galaxy S22 series went live in South Korea on Monday last week. Since then, Samsung and its major carrier partners have received around 1.02 million preorders, a new record for the Galaxy S series. The previous record of 1.004 million preorders was set by the Galaxy S8 series. More than 300,000 units of Galaxy S22 series phones were activated on their first day of sale in South Korea, which is also a new record for Samsung's Galaxy S line.
What's more impressive is that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is receiving more love from consumers than its siblings. As per South Korean media, the Ultra model accounted for around 60% of all preordered Galaxy S22 series phones activated on Wednesday.
It isn't just Samsung's home market where Samsung's best Android phones are generating a lot of interest. Samsung India has announced that it secured over 70,000 pre-bookings in less than 12 hours. Pre-bookings for the S22 series in the country started on February 23. Just like South Korea, the S22 pre-bookings have set a "flagship record" for Samsung in India.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
While it is far from perfect, Samsung's new Galaxy S22 Ultra is a fantastic Android flagship with cutting-edge specs, a premium design, and S Pen built-in. The phone is also a step-up over its predecessor in the camera department, offering unrivaled video and zoom performance.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Yes, the Galaxy S22 has a small thermal issue but it's not a dealbreaker
A CPU is supposed to throttle but when it does it too early or too often the internet has to talk about it. Such is the case with the Galaxy S22.
The Galaxy S22 Plus strikes the right balance, and that's why we love it
For most people, the Galaxy S22 Plus is the model that makes the most sense. It's the middle child in every way and that makes it the perfect Goldilocks phone.
Android 13 Developer Preview 1 hands-on: A first taste of Tiramisu
The first Android 13 build is here, and while there isn't a noticeable change in the Material You design aesthetic, we're getting a few new features as Google gets ready to showcase its vision for Android in 2022.
Secure your supersized Galaxy S22 Ultra with these awesome cases
The Galaxy S22 Ultra will get software updates for the next four years, but the only way the phone itself will last that long is if you protect it. Bring on the functionality and flair with these Galaxy S22 Ultra cases.