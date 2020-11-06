Black Friday deals from $10: Save big on Echo, Fire TV, and more at Amazon right now

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Cutting corners

Samsung Galaxy S21 cases leak with an entirely exposed corner

Cases are starting to leak in the lead up to the January 2021 launch.
Ho Young Won

galaxy-s21-case-leakSource: @Universelce via Twitter

What you need to know

  • The Samsung Galaxy S21 is set to launch on January 14, 2021.
  • Cases for the Galaxy S21 have been leaked with 'unique' designs, exposing an entire corner of the phone.
  • It's unclear whether or not these cases are third-party or official Samsung cases.

We recently reported that the Galaxy S21 lineup of phones will debut on January 14, 2021. With the launch being just over two months away, product images for Galaxy S21 cases have started to leak.

Well-known leaker *Ice universe (aka @UniverseIce)* has unveiled potential cases for the upcoming Galaxy S21 series of phones, and they're rather "unique" in how they look and function.

As you can see from these two leaked images, the entire corner of the phone is exposed and unprotected. Not only is this a very weird design choice, it effectively makes these cases not very functional in terms of actually protecting a very expensive piece of tech.

As previously leaked by Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks, the inherent eccentric design of the Galaxy S21 may be the reason for the oddity of these potential cases.

Shop some of Black Friday's best deals from around the web NOW!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Leak Render CropSource: OnLeaks

The leaked renders of the Galaxy S21 series show off a fairly significant change from the Galaxy S20 series in terms of looks. The Galaxy S21 will have an entire corner made of glass where the camera system will be situated. Due to this unique design choice, it seems that case manufacturers may have to make some odd choices in order to make compatible cases.

While it's currently unknown whether these case images came from a third-party case manufacturer or from Samsung itself, we hope to see more protective designs as we get closer to the launch date.

Most details regarding the S21 series may be limited, however, we are aware that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch display, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 108MP primary rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Before the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, there was the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and it's just as ultra. It's got a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, a 108 MP camera, and a gigantic 5000 mAh battery. If you like being ultra, this could be the one for you.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.