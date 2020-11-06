We recently reported that the Galaxy S21 lineup of phones will debut on January 14, 2021. With the launch being just over two months away, product images for Galaxy S21 cases have started to leak.

Well-known leaker *Ice universe (aka @UniverseIce)* has unveiled potential cases for the upcoming Galaxy S21 series of phones, and they're rather "unique" in how they look and function.

As you can see from these two leaked images, the entire corner of the phone is exposed and unprotected. Not only is this a very weird design choice, it effectively makes these cases not very functional in terms of actually protecting a very expensive piece of tech.

As previously leaked by Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks, the inherent eccentric design of the Galaxy S21 may be the reason for the oddity of these potential cases.