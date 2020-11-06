What you need to know
- The Samsung Galaxy S21 is set to launch on January 14, 2021.
- Cases for the Galaxy S21 have been leaked with 'unique' designs, exposing an entire corner of the phone.
- It's unclear whether or not these cases are third-party or official Samsung cases.
We recently reported that the Galaxy S21 lineup of phones will debut on January 14, 2021. With the launch being just over two months away, product images for Galaxy S21 cases have started to leak.
Well-known leaker *Ice universe (aka @UniverseIce)* has unveiled potential cases for the upcoming Galaxy S21 series of phones, and they're rather "unique" in how they look and function.
As you can see from these two leaked images, the entire corner of the phone is exposed and unprotected. Not only is this a very weird design choice, it effectively makes these cases not very functional in terms of actually protecting a very expensive piece of tech.
As previously leaked by Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks, the inherent eccentric design of the Galaxy S21 may be the reason for the oddity of these potential cases.
The leaked renders of the Galaxy S21 series show off a fairly significant change from the Galaxy S20 series in terms of looks. The Galaxy S21 will have an entire corner made of glass where the camera system will be situated. Due to this unique design choice, it seems that case manufacturers may have to make some odd choices in order to make compatible cases.
While it's currently unknown whether these case images came from a third-party case manufacturer or from Samsung itself, we hope to see more protective designs as we get closer to the launch date.
Most details regarding the S21 series may be limited, however, we are aware that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch display, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 108MP primary rear camera.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Before the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, there was the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and it's just as ultra. It's got a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, a 108 MP camera, and a gigantic 5000 mAh battery. If you like being ultra, this could be the one for you.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung could be working on a Galaxy M series phone with 'high-end' specs
According to a new leak, Samsung is working on a new Galaxy M series phone with 256GB of storage. The phone is tipped to be called the Galaxy M62.
Review: Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro makes the 108MP camera accessible to everyone
With the Mi 10T Pro, Xiaomi is redefining the value segment. The phone features an outstanding 108MP camera, Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a 144Hz display backed by a massive 5000mAh battery. But the standout feature is the asking price, with the Mi 10T Pro available for just ₹39,999 ($542), making it a standout value.
Sony not doing PS5 storage expansion at launch is a bad call
The PS5 will not support SSD storage expansion at launch, and this is a terrible decision for customers. With an 825GB internal SSD, your storage is going to fill up quick.
The Galaxy S20 FE is the best T-Mobile phone for most people
T-Mobile has a lot of phones on offer, so you might be wondering about the best Android phones the carrier offers. We've got you covered.