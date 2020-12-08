Galaxy S21 all but confirmed in flashy new promo videos

What you need to know
- Noted leaker Max Weinbach posted purportedly official promotional videos from Samsung of the upcoming Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G to Twitter.
- These videos confirm the hardware we've seen in prior leaks, including the revised camera housing designs.
- The S21 and S21+ seem to have flat displays, while the S21 Ultra's glass is curved like previous Samsung flagships.
As we rapidly approach the expected January launch date of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21 models, it's only fitting that the leaks are getting more and more detailed. The latest news comes from noted leaker and Android Police writer Max Weinbach, who tweeted a series of promotional videos that reportedly come directly from Samsung, showing off various angles of each new model.
These videos confirm the redesigns we've seen repeatedly leaked, featuring a sleek new camera housing that blends seamlessly into the aluminum mid-frame, and confirm the Galaxy S21 naming scheme (seems we'll have to wait a few years for the S30 after all).
We can see a triple camera system on both the Galaxy S21 5G and the S21+ 5G, though the latter appears to have a larger main sensor, and both notably feature a flat display as opposed to the curved glass we've seen on prior Samsung flagship models.
The third video in the thread shows off the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, confirming both the curved display and the five camera array matching recent reports from OnLeaks. It's still unclear what each of these sensors will offer, but the massive primary and periscope-style telephoto cameras are on full display here. Unforunately, the S21 Ultra promo video makes no mention of the phone's possible S Pen support.
