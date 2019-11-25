After giving us our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S11 , reliable leaker @OnLeaks has now teamed up with the folks over at Pricebaba to release the first unofficial renders of the Galaxy S11e. The renders suggest the Galaxy S11e will have a completely different design from its predecessor.

As you can see in the CAD-based renders above, the Samsung Galaxy S11e will have a curved display with a centered hole-punch cutout. Thanks to these changes, the Galaxy S11e will have a slightly higher screen-to-body ratio than the S10e. As for the display size, @OnLeaks claims the phone will feature a display measuring 6.2-6.3 inches.

Moving on to the back, the renders reveal a camera bump with three sensors, an upgrade over the dual camera setup found on the Galaxy S10e. Apart from an upgraded camera setup, the Galaxy S11e appears to have an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Unfortunately, however, the renders also suggest that the phone will not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The bottom of the phone only houses a USB Type-C port, along with a microphone and speaker grill.

While the hardware specs of the phone remain a mystery at this point, we expect it to share quite a lot in common with the larger Galaxy S11. Rumors suggest the Galaxy S11 and S11e will be available in both LTE and 5G variants, while the Galaxy S11+ will only come in a 5G variant. All three Galaxy S11 series phones are likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset in the U.S. and China, while the international versions will be powered by the Exynos 990 chipset.