What you need to know A new Samsung battery with model number EB-BG980ABY has been certified in South Korea.

The listing reveals the battery has a 3,730mAh rating and is likely to be used in the Galaxy S11e.

Chinese tipster Ice Universe suggests the Galaxy S11+ may pack a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S11 series phones are shaping up to be very impressive upgrades over this year's Galaxy S10 series. A new leak now suggests the Galaxy S11 series will not only come with some significant upgrades in the camera department but may offer much better battery life as well. The folks over at GalaxyClub have discovered a listing for a new Samsung battery with the model number EB-BG980ABY on South Korea's Safety Korea website. As per the model number of the battery, it is going to be used in an upcoming Samsung smartphone with the model number G980. The Galaxy S10e bears model number SM-G970, so there is a good chance that the SM-G980 will arrive as the Galaxy S11e.

The image included in the listing isn't high-res, but we can still see that it is rated at 14.36Wh. Since it operates at 3.85 volts, the minimum capacity of the battery would be 3,730mAh. Its typical capacity, on the other hand, could be somewhere around 3,900mAh. The Galaxy S10e has a 3,100mAh cell. Chinese tipster Ice Universe has noted that the different shape of the Galaxy S11e's battery suggests the smartphone will have a new motherboard design as well. He has also suggested that the bigger Galaxy S11+ may arrive with a 5,000mAh battery, which would be a significant upgrade compared to the 4,100mAh battery found inside the Galaxy S10+.

The S11e battery capacity may reach 4000mAh. From the battery shape, the S11e battery is close to square, which is completely different from the S10e long battery, but similar to the Note10 battery, which means that the S11e internal motherboard design changes. pic.twitter.com/SvoBT3AZXu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 7, 2019