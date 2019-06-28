Factory CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro posted by PriceBaba earlier this month had shown the phablet will feature a glass sandwich design with a centered hole-punch cutout for the front camera. Alleged hands-on images showing the larger Galaxy Note 10 model have now leaked, confirming the design changes. More importantly, however, the images reveal the phone will actually be called the Galaxy Note 10+ and not the Galaxy Note 10 "Pro" as previous rumors had suggested.

The set of hands-on images showing the upcoming Galaxy Note 10+ were posted on Twitter by TechTalkTV. As is usually the case with early hands-on images, the ones shared by TechTalkTV aren't very clear. The first image makes it quite clear that Samsung has decided to stick to its usual naming convention and will be calling the bigger Note 10 model the Note 10+ instead of Note 10 Pro.

As can be seen in the second image, the upcoming flagship Samsung phablet will have an Infinity-O display with the cutout positioned at the center and not on the upper right corner like the Galaxy S10 series phones. And unlike the Galaxy S10+, which has dual front cameras, the Note 10+ will only have a single camera on the front. The third image, which suffers from severe motion blur, confirms the presence of a vertically-stacked triple-camera setup on the back of the phone (though the CAD renders we saw previously

Samsung is expected to take the wraps off both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ at an Unpacked event in New York on August 7. In addition to the regular 4G versions of the two phones, Samsung is expected to launch 5G-enabled versions as well at the same event. All versions of the Galaxy Note 10 will lack a 3.5mm headphone jack, which may disappoint quite a few Note fans. The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will not have a Bixby button either.