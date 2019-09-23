Samsung today finally confirmed a release date for the Galaxy Fold in the U.S. The company's first foldable smartphone will be available for purchase in the United States from September 27 for $1,980. In addition to the unlocked version, Samsung says consumers will also be able to get an AT&T version of the phone.

The unlocked version of the phone, which will be available through select Best Buy as well as Samsung Experience Stores is likely to be compatible with all leading U.S. carriers. You will be able to pick up at the AT&T version of the foldable phone from select AT&T stores.

After several delays, the Galaxy Fold finally went on sale in South Korea earlier this month. The phone was also launched in the UK last week. Thanks to the various changes that Samsung has made to the design, the refreshed Galaxy Fold units are a lot more durable than the early units that were shipped to reviewers in April.

Galaxy Fold buyers in the U.S. will have access to the company's new Premier Service, which provides 24/7 access to Samsung experts for dealing with any issues that owners may run into. Additionally, the Premier Service also offers an optional one-on-one setup session to help buyers understand all the features that the foldable device has to offer.