Samsung's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold is finally set to go on sale in select markets later this month. Even though the company is yet to open pre-orders for the phone anywhere yet, consumers in the U.S. can now pre-register to get their hands on the Galaxy Fold.

If you are interested in purchasing the Galaxy Fold, you can now pre-register for the foldable smartphone by heading over to the Samsung U.S. website. However, as mentioned above, pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold aren't live yet.

According to a recent report, the Galaxy Fold will be released in Korea on September 6, the same day IFA 2019 kicks off. In other countries, including the U.S., the foldable phone is expected to go on sale before the end of the month. It is possible that Samsung will reveal exact dates for other countries at the upcoming trade show in Berlin.

Samsung had previously opened registrations for the Galaxy Fold in the U.S. in April this year, two weeks before its planned release. However, both pre-registrations and pre-orders had to be cancelled after several reviewers discovered defects in the phone's design.

In July, Samsung announced that it had fixed all of the phone's design issues and that it would be launched in "select markets" in September. Some of the major changes made by Samsung include extending the protective layer beyond the edges of the display, strengthening the hinge, and adding end caps on the top and bottom of the hinge.