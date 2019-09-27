Following the launch of the Galaxy Fold in South Korea, parts of Europe, and the U.S., Samsung is now gearing up to launch its first foldable smartphone in a few more markets. The company today opened pre-registration (Via: TizenHelp) for the Galaxy Fold in three countries: India, Australia, and the UAE.

In India, the Galaxy Fold is slated to be formally launched on October 1. While the pricing remains a mystery at this point, some reports have suggested the Galaxy Fold could be priced at somewhere around ₹1,50,000 ($2,130) in the country.

While Samsung has confirmed the launch date for the Indian market, there is still no word on exactly when the Galaxy Fold will go on sale in Australia and the UAE. For now, consumers in these countries can only register their interest in the foldable smartphone by heading over to Samsung's official website.

Samsung finally re-launched the Galaxy Fold earlier this month, after several delays. The foldable smartphone went on sale in South Korea on September 6 and was later launched in parts of Europe. Starting today, the foldable phone will be available in the U.S. as well, although only in limited quantities. The refreshed Galaxy Fold comes with several improvements to the display and hinge, which help make it more durable than the early units.

Hands-on: The new Galaxy Fold feels tighter, stronger, and just as groundbreaking

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.