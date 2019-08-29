The Galaxy Fold is one of the most exciting mobile devices we've seen in years, but it's also been faced with one of the rockiest launches in recent history. Initially scheduled to launch in late-April, the Galaxy Fold's release was delayed due to unforeseen build quality/design flaws.

Over four months from the Fold's original launch date, a new report is indicating that Samsung will re-launch the Galaxy Fold in Korea on September 6.

Samsung announced in July that it was targeting a September re-release for the Fold, but this is the first time we've gotten an actual date since then. While not confirmed by Samsung, the September 6 date highlighted in the report also corroborates murmurings we've heard, too.

The report goes on to say that Samsung was previously planning on a late-September launch, but for some reason, decided to push it ahead earlier in the month. September 6 is also the same day that IFA 2019 officially begins, so it's possible Samsung could use the annual trade show to talk about the Fold's re-launch in greater detail.

As for the rest of the world, it's said that Samsung will release the Fold in other countries later in September. Exact dates for the U.S., the UK, Canada, and other countries is unknown, but hopefully, we'll learn more about that soon.

When the Fold does make its way back to the U.S., however, don't forget that it'll have a more limited availability than Samsung had planned. T-Mobile confirmed in late-July that it will no longer be selling the Galaxy Fold, and the phone's availability on AT&T is also up in the air.

