Samsung may have missed its launch date on the Galaxy Fold by a few months, but it should be ready in time for the holiday season. That is according to Bloomberg, who spoke to people familiar with the matter.

Previously, the Galaxy Fold was set to launch back in April, but that was before review units began failing one after the other for tech journalists. In response to all of the problems with the display, Samsung delayed the launch and began an investigation on how to fix the issues.

Recently, DJ Koh the CEO of Samsung even admitted that he rushed the launch of the new foldable phone. The good news is, Samsung is in the final stages of testing the Galaxy Fold, with sales set to begin in the near future.

One of the biggest issues that plagued the review units of the Galaxy Fold was the easy-to-remove protective film over the display that was essential to the integrity of the screen. The new and improved Galaxy Fold now stretches the film under the frame of the device making it impossible to remove.

Another one of the issues with the Galaxy Fold involved debris getting stuck between the display and the body of the phone. Samsung has since redesigned the hinge to make it flush with the display and stretch the film even further when fully opened.