Nearly four months after its official introduction alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Watch Active, the Galaxy Fit is finally on sale in the US. You can now purchase the fitness band from Samsung's website for $99.99. The fitness tracker is available in two color options — black and silver.

The Galaxy Fit has a 0.95-inch full color AMOLED display with a 120 x 240 resolution and a pixel density of 282PPI. Like most of its rivals, the fitness tracker is certified to 5ATM water resistance. What makes it slightly more rugged than most of the competition is the MIL-STD-810G certification. Battery life is another area where Samsung claims the Galaxy Fit is very impressive. The wearable's 120mAh battery is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life under normal usage. Charging it is an easy affair as well thanks to wireless charging.

Now let's talk some of the fitness tracking features it offers. The Galaxy Fit can automatically start tracking activities such as walking, running, swimming, and more. In fact, Samsung says the wearable can track more than 90 workouts when paired with the Samsung Health app. Users have the option to select up to ten preferred activities on the app. In addition to regular activity tracking, the Galaxy Fit offers heart rate as well as sleep tracking.

Best Samsung Fitness Tracker in 2019

If you're in the market for an affordable fitness tracker than can help you get fit, the Galaxy Fit is definitely worth your interest. Its direct rival is the Fitbit Inspire HR, which was announced in March this year. The Fitbit Inspire HR carries the same $99 price tag as the Galaxy Fit and offers similar functionality as well, but what may not appeal to everyone is the Inspire HR's black and white display.

The more affordable Galaxy Fit-e, which was announced along with the Galaxy Fit in February, hasn't been launched in the US. It sports a smaller 0.74-inch PMOLED monochrome display with a 128 x 64 resolution and lacks the MIL-STD-810G certification.