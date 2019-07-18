Samsung has launched its most expensive Galaxy A series smartphone in India, the Galaxy A80. The smartphone, which made its debut in April, has been priced at ₹47,990 ($697) in the country. Its main rival in the Indian market will be the OnePlus 7 Pro, which, unlike the Galaxy A80, is positioned as a proper flagship smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A80 will be going on sale in India starting August 1 in Angel Gold, Phantom Black, and Ghost White colors. In addition to leading online retailers, the smartphone will be available at major offline retail stores as well across the country. Consumers who pre-book the Galaxy A80 from July 22 to July 31 will be eligible to avail a one-time screen replacement for free. Samsung has also tied up with Citibank to offer 5% cashback to consumers who purchase the smartphone using Citibank credit cards.

The Samsung Galaxy A80 has a 6.7-inch New Infinity Super AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, unlike the more affordable A series phones from Samsung, the Galaxy A80 does not include a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

One of the more impressive features of the Samsung Galaxy A80 is its rotating camera module with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and 3D depth camera. Whenever you want to take a selfie, the smartphone's triple camera setup flips over to the front. It also has a 3700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone runs on Samsung's One UI interface based on Android 9.0 Pie.