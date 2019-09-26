The folks over at SamMobile have uncovered a new piece of information that reveals Samsung is currently working on a smartphone with model number SM-N770F. Going by the model number, they are speculating that it could perhaps be a more affordable Galaxy Note series smartphone.

If the information proves to be true, SM-N770F will be Samsung's second "affordable" Galaxy Note series device. The first mid-range Galaxy Note device was the Galaxy Note 3 Neo, which was launched in 2014 and had the model number SM-N750F.

The Galaxy Note 3 Neo came with a smaller display, a less powerful chipset, and a lower resolution primary camera compared to the flagship Galaxy Note 3. Unfortunately, the tech specs of the SM-N770F remain a complete mystery at this point. The SamMobile report only reveals that the device will have 128GB of built-in storage.

Since the Galaxy Note 10 starts at a steep $950, it certainly makes sense for Samsung to introduce a more affordable option for consumers who want a smartphone with the S Pen but are not willing to spend nearly $1,000 for it.

As per a rumor shared by reliable tipster Evan Blass earlier this month, Samsung is also planning to merge its Galaxy S and Note lines next year. Instead of the Galaxy S11, we may see a 'Galaxy One' series early next year with an integrated S Pen.