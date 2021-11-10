While you'll have to wait till Black Friday itself to see some of the biggest deals on the big-ticket items, deals on the best Chromebooks kick off early because Chromebooks usually have great sales almost every week. This week, Walmart has dropped the 2019 Samsung Chromebook 4+ down to $209, and While this could be a great Chromebook for some kids, if you want a big-screen Chromebook for your grandparents who need big fonts, the 4+ will not serve you well.

The Samsung Chromebook 4+ features a Celeron N4000 processor, which we've seen in dozens of good budget Chromebooks like the Lenovo C340-11 and ASUS Chromebook Flip C214. This processor is great for homework and casual, but not for heavy use or for video calls with more than 4 participants. If your kid needs a Chromebook they can use for class-wide Google Meet calls when there's a bad weather day or the school is closed for a local outbreak, they won't have a great time on the Samsung Chromebook 4+. Granted, they can always do what I do and join the Google Meet call from their phone while they keep working on their Chromebook, but that small screen often makes it hard to see slides or notes on-screen.

Otherwise, the Chromebook 4+ is a decent choice for kids that just need to get online and get their assignments turned in on Google Classroom before they go back to their YouTube binge, but with a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768-pixel display, they'll probably move the party over their phone, tablet or TV. See, 1366x768 isn't that bad on 11.6-inch Chromebooks, but 15.6-inch Chromebooks cover a much larger area and make the pixels quite noticeable, especially when zooming in or increasing the size of the font/display for someone with aging eyes. I'm only 30 years old, and even I sometimes get headaches when using large, low-res screens like this one.