After being delayed for months, the CEO of Samsung, DJ Koh, has admitted he rushed the Galaxy Fold. For anyone who has been following along or pre-ordered a Galaxy Fold, this should be no surprise at all.

It was embarrassing. I pushed it through before it was ready.

The revelation comes from a recent meeting with media outlets in South Korea where the current status of Samsung's first foldable phone was discussed. For a quick refresher, Samsung originally intended to launch the Galaxy Fold back in April. As with most big product launches, Samsung sent out review units to tech journalists in advance. The problem, however, is that several of the journalists experienced the display becoming damaged or failing altogether. After several reports of the screen failing surfaced, Samsung began recalling the review units to investigate and delayed the launch indefinitely. Unfortunately, there is still no release date, but Koh admits he missed something on the Galaxy Fold and devices are currently being tested.

At the moment, more than 2,000 devices are being tested right now in all aspects. We defined all the issues. Some issues we didn't even think about, but thanks to our reviewers, mass volume testing is ongoing.

One would think after the Note 7 fiasco Samsung would spend more time testing its products thoroughly, but at least this one posed no safety risks. One of the reasons for the rushed launch of the Galaxy Fold is most certainly the pressure Samsung is feeling from Huawei. Not only is the Chinese smartphone giant working on its own foldable phone the Huawei Mate X, but it also challenging Samsung for the number one slot in global smartphone sales.