What you need to know
- Samsung is canceling pre-orders of its Galaxy Fold smartphone.
- The canceled pre-orders are only those that requested it not be canceled in May.
- The Galaxy Fold is coming to Korea on September 6.
- It will launch in the U.S. on September 27, according to Bloomberg.
If you were so excited to be on the bleeding edge of technology that you pre-ordered the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold back in April, prepare to be disappointed — Samsung has stated that the Fold is finally fixed, but pre-orders from April are now being canceled.
According to The Verge, the orders being canceled are those placed directly with Samsung. The other stipulation is that the order must have been specifically asked not to be canceled back in May. The silver lining is a relatively generous olive branch from the manufacturer, specifically that of a $250 in-store credit.
Samsung states that it is:
Ensuring that you have the best possible experience with this revolutionary new technology is our top priority. We are taking the time to rethink the entire customer experience—from purchase to unboxing, to post-purchase service—so in the meantime, we have, regrettably, decided to cancel your existing pre-order. While not an easy decision to make, we believe that this is the right thing to do.
While the company has not stated when pre-orders will be re-opened, Samsung has announced the reimagined Galaxy Fold will arrive in Korea on September 6; France, Germany, Singapore, and the UK on September 18; and the U.S. on September 27.
