If you were so excited to be on the bleeding edge of technology that you pre-ordered the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold back in April, prepare to be disappointed — Samsung has stated that the Fold is finally fixed, but pre-orders from April are now being canceled.

According to The Verge, the orders being canceled are those placed directly with Samsung. The other stipulation is that the order must have been specifically asked not to be canceled back in May. The silver lining is a relatively generous olive branch from the manufacturer, specifically that of a $250 in-store credit.

Samsung states that it is: