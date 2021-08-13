For those who don't have $1,800 to spare yet still want to get their hands on what looks to be one of the best foldable phones yet, finding an excellent deal on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is crucial. Fortunately, Samsung is making the search pretty simple by hosting one of the best offers right on its website.

Samsung's multi-device trade-in program allows you to trade-in up to four devices — watch, tablet, or phone — to save as much as $800 on a Galaxy Z Fold 3; even older devices with a cracked screen can be traded in to earn instant credit towards the purchase of your next phone. With monthly payments, that would bring its cost as low as $28 per month. Plus, Samsung also offers $200 Samsung credit with all pre-orders which can be used on select items including Samsung TVs, accessories, or even the new Galaxy Watch 4 to bring its price as low as $50.