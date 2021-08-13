For those who don't have $1,800 to spare yet still want to get their hands on what looks to be one of the best foldable phones yet, finding an excellent deal on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is crucial. Fortunately, Samsung is making the search pretty simple by hosting one of the best offers right on its website.
Samsung's multi-device trade-in program allows you to trade-in up to four devices — watch, tablet, or phone — to save as much as $800 on a Galaxy Z Fold 3; even older devices with a cracked screen can be traded in to earn instant credit towards the purchase of your next phone. With monthly payments, that would bring its cost as low as $28 per month. Plus, Samsung also offers $200 Samsung credit with all pre-orders which can be used on select items including Samsung TVs, accessories, or even the new Galaxy Watch 4 to bring its price as low as $50.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with $200 Samsung credit | from $999.99 at Samsung
Trade in up to four devices today at Samsung to save as much as $800 instantly. Plus, when you pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you'll score a $200 Samsung credit to be used towards select products such as Samsung TVs, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Watch 4, accessories, and more. Samsung even lets you choose between buying the device attached to a carrier or unlocked.
Carrier deals are dominating this guide to the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals right now, but Samsung's offer actually gives buyers the best of both worlds by selling the device unlocked as well as attached to various major carriers. During the purchase you can also score a discounted 3-year Samsung Care+ plan with zero payments for the first 12 months.
While there are a few carrier deals that can save you up to $1,000 off Samsung's latest foldable phones, they typically require you to add a new line or trade-in a single device.
For those willing to change service providers, Verizon has another of our favorite offers right now. When you switch to Verizon, you can save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 by trading-in an eligible device and adding a new line on select Unlimited plans. Verizon even includes a free Samsung Fold Cover and S Pen bundle for free as well as $150 Samsung Credit with pre-orders. Similar offers can be found at AT&T and T-Mobile in our guide above.
