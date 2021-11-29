Some of the most popular sales going on right now are Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals. These tiny but mighty devices can track everything from your workouts to your heart rate and sleep patterns. If you want something even more sophisticated, you could opt for a Cyber Monday Android smartwatch deal instead. Either way, you're bound to stumble across some significant discounts.

With that said, you'll want to check out all the incredible Cyber Monday Fitbit deals that are still available. All of these deals are great, but most people will likely be interested in the Fitbit Charge 5. It's one of the newest releases from the company. Not to mention that it's the most smartwatch-like fitness tracker you'll find. Every feature you could want is present. The design has also greatly improved. It's thinner, more comfortable, and nicer to look at, thanks to the new AMOLED display.

Whether you want the cheapest tracker available such as the Fitbit Inspire 2, or you want to go big or go home with an advanced health smartwatch such as the Fitbit Sense, the options are endless. If the Sense is a bit too advanced for your liking, save some money and go for the Versa 3 instead. If you're more concerned about having a stylish tracker, you'll appreciate the luxurious Luxe. With so many amazing Fitbit devices to choose from, it's easy to find what you're looking for.

Score massive Cyber Monday savings on a Fitbit

Fitbit has a solid reputation for a reason. The company does an excellent job of offering a wide selection of Android smartwatches and fitness trackers. So whether you prefer to keep your wearable experience simple (and cheap) or you'd rather spend money on a premium device, the choice is yours.