Some of the most popular sales going on right now are Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals. These tiny but mighty devices can track everything from your workouts to your heart rate and sleep patterns. If you want something even more sophisticated, you could opt for a Cyber Monday Android smartwatch deal instead. Either way, you're bound to stumble across some significant discounts.
With that said, you'll want to check out all the incredible Cyber Monday Fitbit deals that are still available. All of these deals are great, but most people will likely be interested in the Fitbit Charge 5. It's one of the newest releases from the company. Not to mention that it's the most smartwatch-like fitness tracker you'll find. Every feature you could want is present. The design has also greatly improved. It's thinner, more comfortable, and nicer to look at, thanks to the new AMOLED display.
Whether you want the cheapest tracker available such as the Fitbit Inspire 2, or you want to go big or go home with an advanced health smartwatch such as the Fitbit Sense, the options are endless. If the Sense is a bit too advanced for your liking, save some money and go for the Versa 3 instead. If you're more concerned about having a stylish tracker, you'll appreciate the luxurious Luxe. With so many amazing Fitbit devices to choose from, it's easy to find what you're looking for.
Score massive Cyber Monday savings on a Fitbit
- : Fitbit Charge 5 | $50 off
- : Fitbit Inspire 2 | $40 off
- : Fitbit Luxe | $50 off
- : Fitbit Sense | $100+ off
- : Fitbit Versa 3 | $50 off
Fitbit Charge 5 | $50 off
The Fitbit Charge 5 leaves no stone unturned, which is mighty impressive for a fitness tracker. You'll have 5 ATM water resistance, NFC payments, onboard GPS, heart-rate monitoring, ECG and EDA health sensors, and a whole week of battery life. It's stylish and more comfortable to wear than past models, too.
Fitbit Inspire 2 | $40 off
The most affordable Fitbit tracker is the Inspire 2, and the price tag is even lower now that Cyber Monday is here. It's not as robust as some other devices, but it's great for basic health and fitness tracking. You'll have heart-rate monitoring, stress tracking, sleep monitoring, and multiple exercise modes.
Fitbit Luxe | $50 off
Perhaps the most stylish Fitbit tracker is the Luxe. It's sleek, lightweight, and luxurious. You'll enjoy five days of battery life, heart-rate monitoring, SPO2 tracking, and Active Zone Minutes. One of the biggest criticisms surrounding this tracker was the steep price tag, so Cyber Monday is your chance to get it on the cheap.
Fitbit Sense | $100+ off
The most advanced Fitbit smartwatch is the Sense. As you might've guessed from the name, this device is packed with advanced health sensors that give you key details regarding your well-being. Some examples include electrodermal activity (stress), temperature, blood oxygen, and ECG for detecting irregular heartbeats.
Fitbit Versa 3 | $50 off
If you want a slightly more simplified user experience, you might prefer the Versa 3 over the sense. They share many of the same features, but the Versa 3 isn't quite as focused on advanced tracking. You'll have onboard GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, and SPO2 monitoring.
Fitbit has a solid reputation for a reason. The company does an excellent job of offering a wide selection of Android smartwatches and fitness trackers. So whether you prefer to keep your wearable experience simple (and cheap) or you'd rather spend money on a premium device, the choice is yours.
