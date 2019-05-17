Back at CES 2019 Ring introduced its Smart Lighting lineup for the first time, but it hasn't been made available for purchase until just now. The lights integrate right into your existing Ring setup and can be set to turn on when cameras detect motion and more. Unlike other Ring products, the Smart Lighting requires its own Bridge to work, so your best bet to start out is the two light starter kit , which is just $79.99. If you were to buy all the pieces in the starter kit on their own, they'd cost you over $100, so you're also saving about $30 on this bundle.

With the Ring Smart Lighting you can receive notifications through the Ring app when they turn on, control them via the app, and connect them to work alongside your other cameras. You can group them as you prefer to have specific areas light up at various times, or you can use them all at the same time. They integrate easily with Amazon's Alexa, so with a simple voice command you can have them turn on or off, which is a huge help if you're expecting a delivery or want to thwart off a stranger.

To help automate things, you can add motion sensors to the outside areas, and if you aren't interested in putting in a Floodlight Camera, you can install a Floodlight Smart Light that is motion-activated and uses its bright 600 Lumen bulbs to ensure you can see everything nicely. There are also smaller Spotlights that you can use if you don't want to light up a big area. With all these choices, there's no reason not to consider adding some of this to your existing Ring gear.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.