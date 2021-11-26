As we peruse through Black Friday deals heading into the holiday season, we're seeing some massive discounts — up to $100 off — on some great Fire TV devices. For anyone that's dealing with hectic work, or maybe having some difficult family schedules, it can be tough to catch your favorite live TV shows. That's where Fire TV Recast comes in, allowing you to record up 150 hours of your favorite HD TV shows and watch them later on a timeframe that works for you.

There's also a great discount on the Fire TV Cube, perfect for anyone that needs a super-simple way to get high-quality streaming for their entertainment setup. The Fire TV Cube supports 4K streaming with high-end features like Dolby Atmos and HDR 10. You can pair it with a 4K TV or pick up a Black Friday gaming monitor deal to combine the best of streaming and gaming.

Save up to $100 on these Amazon Fire TV devices

Fire TV Recast 1TB For anyone with an extremely hectic schedule that needs to record sports, the news or any of their favorite shows, the Fire TV Recast 1TB is easily the best option available. The tuners allow simultaneous recording of up to four shows, while it can store up to 150 hours of HD TV shows. It's also $100 cheaper than normal right now. $180 at Amazon Fire TV Cube A Fire TV Cube brings the ultimate streaming experience together in one small package. You can stream all the shows and movies you want in 4K, with HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. It's also powered by Alexa, so there's no bothering with remotes, as you use your voice to switch between everything you want to watch. Buy it now and you'll save $40. $80 at Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB Maybe you need to record some shows, but even $180 is just too far out of your price range, or you don't need 1TB of storage? That's where the Fire TV Recast 500GB model comes into play. At $100 off its normal price, you can record two shows at once, with 75 hours of HD TV storage. $130 at Amazon

Both Fire TV Recast models are $100 off, while the Fire TV Cube is $40 off, the best discounts we're likely to see through the rest of the year. If this sounds appealing, we'd recommend you don't hesitate and act quick in securing some of the best Fire TV accessories available right now.