When you look at the list of best emulators for Android, you'll find a lot of recurring themes across the board. There are many more NES and SNES emulators available than for something like the PS1 or PS2. A lot of that has to do with the difference in graphics for what Sony was using back in the day, even compared to other graphics-intensive consoles like the Dreamcast or N64. So when you are trying to find the best PS2 emulators for Android, there simply just aren't as many options out there. And this may come as a bit of a surprise considering just how popular the PS2 was and continues to be for many. If you're dead-set on emulating some of your favorite PS2 games on your Android phone, then you're not completely out of luck. Play! is the best PS2 emulator for Android

Unlike something like ePSXe for PS1 emulators, Play! is a relatively new emulator to land on the Play Store. And like its PS1 counterpart, it doesn't go down the RetroArch path by being compatible with a bunch of different consoles. Instead, the developers are only focusing on being able to provide a solid emulation experience for those who want to play PS2 games on their Android phones. As we stated, the app is still relatively new to the scene, which means that you won't find a bunch of bells and whistles to tweak the gameplay settings. But what you will find is an automatic library scanner that locates your PS2 games and doesn't require you to download and use a BIOS in order to work. You won't find a vast library of supported games, as the developers are continuing to push regular updates to fix issues that arise. For example, the current version number on the Play Store is only 0.40, so Play! hasn't even hit its 1.0 release yet. The developers do have a list of compatible (and non-compatible) games on GitHub, so you can sift through to see what works and what doesn't. And best of all, Play! is completely free to download and use, and you won't have to worry about any in-app purchases.